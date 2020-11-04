Terra Price Reaches $0.28 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Terra has a market capitalization of $108.64 million and $2.75 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00002032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00187627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00028487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.64 or 0.01066748 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 997,911,664 coins and its circulating supply is 386,260,648 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra is terra.money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.