The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $375.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.32.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.