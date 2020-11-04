The Brink’s Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

The Brink’s has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Brink’s to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

The Brink’s stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -185.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Brink’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

