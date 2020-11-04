The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.81. 75,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,970,940. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 500.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 64.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

