The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,919,000 after buying an additional 87,307 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,909,000 after buying an additional 778,902 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after buying an additional 1,380,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

