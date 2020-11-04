The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Lifted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

