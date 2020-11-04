The Dixie Group (DXYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.82 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 4.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

