The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Up 6.8%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.97. 969,479 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,189% from the average session volume of 75,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The stock has a market cap of $15.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $60.82 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of The Dixie Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

