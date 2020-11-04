The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) and Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) and The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and The E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Braves Group Series A -6.09% -0.08% -0.04% The E.W. Scripps -2.84% -2.43% -0.60%

This table compares Liberty Braves Group Series A and The E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Braves Group Series A $476.00 million 0.47 $106.00 million N/A N/A The E.W. Scripps $1.42 billion 0.57 -$18.38 million $0.05 199.00

Liberty Braves Group Series A has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The E.W. Scripps.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Braves Group Series A and The E.W. Scripps, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Braves Group Series A 0 1 1 0 2.50 The E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liberty Braves Group Series A presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.95%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series A’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Liberty Braves Group Series A is more favorable than The E.W. Scripps.

Risk & Volatility

Liberty Braves Group Series A has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Liberty Braves Group Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of The E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The National Media segment offers content services through apps on Internet-connected devices, such as set-top boxes, smartphones, smart televisions, and tablets. This segment also operates Katz, which broadcasts content through over-the-air on local broadcasters' digital sub-channels, and cable and satellite; Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Triton that offers digital audio technology and measurement services for digital audio marketplace. In addition, this segment operates Stitcher that create original podcasts, a digital audio recording of a themed series; provides a mobile application where consumers can stream the latest news, sports, talk, and entertainment on demand; offers podcast ad agency services; and operates Midroll Media advertising network. The company also operates Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. It serves audiences and businesses. The company operates through a network of 60 television stations. The company was formerly known as Scripps Howard, Inc. The E.W. Scripps Company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.