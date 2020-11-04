The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $235.00 to $237.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.10.

NYSE:EL opened at $224.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $237.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 5,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,335,336.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $923,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

