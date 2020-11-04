The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $259.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $231.00 to $259.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.10.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $224.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.98. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $237.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total value of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,435.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.