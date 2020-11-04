The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $248.00 to $259.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.10.

Shares of EL stock opened at $224.79 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $237.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.98. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 122.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.60%.

In related news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $527,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,314 shares of company stock valued at $86,146,270 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

