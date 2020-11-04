The ExOne (XONE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect The ExOne to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, analysts expect The ExOne to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:XONE opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $301,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XONE. ValuEngine cut The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on The ExOne from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on The ExOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

