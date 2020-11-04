The First of Long Island Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for The First of Long Island in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 26.49%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.84. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $371.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

