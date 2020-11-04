The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl expects that the bank will earn $2.01 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,944. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $371.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.50. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 357.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

