The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Trading Up 7.1%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares traded up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.83. 10,329,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,576,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Gap from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The Gap from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Gap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

Get The Gap alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.58.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Gap by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,339,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,094 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gap by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,591 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 32,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.