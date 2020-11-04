The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €65.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.56 ($80.66).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €62.12 ($73.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

