The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Tsfg LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

