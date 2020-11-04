The Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Shares Gap Down to $472.00

The Independent Investment Trust plc (LON:IIT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $472.00, but opened at $444.00. The Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at $444.95, with a volume of 16,283 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $243.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.66.

In other The Independent Investment Trust news, insider Maxwell C. B. Ward bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 459 ($6.00) per share, for a total transaction of £229,500 ($299,843.22).

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

