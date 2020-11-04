The Manitowoc Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 679 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 856% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,571,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 137,417 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Manitowoc by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $287.22 million, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.90.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

