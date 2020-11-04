The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Mosaic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Mosaic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.71.

MOS opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The Mosaic’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 161.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,177,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 9,272.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,318,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,633 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 29.9% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 704.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,199,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,448 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

