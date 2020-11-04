The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STKS opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

