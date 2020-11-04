The Progressive (PGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PGR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $317,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

