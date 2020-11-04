The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN) Shares Gap Up to $43.50

The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) (LON:RTN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.50, but opened at $45.28. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) shares last traded at $41.06, with a volume of 850,263 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 93.82 ($1.23).

The firm has a market capitalization of $259.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.71.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

