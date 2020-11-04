The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 48.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 32.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,281 shares of company stock valued at $53,964,776. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $710.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $692.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.85. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $325.43 and a 1-year high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

