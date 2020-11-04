The Shyft Group (SHYF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is set to announce its Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its Q3 guidance at $0.36-0.42 EPS and its Q3 2020

IntraDay guidance at 0.36-0.42 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHYF opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $727.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. BidaskClub lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

