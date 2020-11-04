The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ) Shares Gap Up to $138.00

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) (LON:SBIZ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $138.00, but opened at $144.50. The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) shares last traded at $144.50, with a volume of 1,580 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.90. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60.

In other news, insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 5,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £7,973.16 ($10,416.98).

The SimplyBiz Group plc (SBIZ.L) Company Profile (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

