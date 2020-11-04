The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,510,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 302.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut shares of The Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.07.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,205. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $586.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 236.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $551.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $675.00.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

