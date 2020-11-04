The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) & Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Head to Head Analysis

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Trade Desk and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Trade Desk 0 8 6 0 2.43 Alithya Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $468.07, suggesting a potential downside of 22.38%. Given The Trade Desk’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Trade Desk is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Volatility and Risk

The Trade Desk has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Trade Desk and Alithya Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Trade Desk $661.06 million 42.64 $108.32 million $2.27 265.64 Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.62 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -16.13

The Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of The Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of The Trade Desk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Trade Desk and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Trade Desk 17.57% 18.10% 6.91% Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71%

Summary

The Trade Desk beats Alithya Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services, as well as platform features. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.