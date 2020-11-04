The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $500.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. BidaskClub raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.07.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $586.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $551.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.47. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.32, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.67, for a total value of $742,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,101.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,205. Company insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

