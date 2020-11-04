The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $610.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. 140166 raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.40.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $586.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,934,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,205. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
