The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $610.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $530.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. 140166 raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.40.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $586.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $675.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $551.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,934,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,205. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.