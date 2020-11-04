Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. On average, analysts expect Theravance Biopharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Theravance Biopharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

