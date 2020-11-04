Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 9,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.53.

NYSE:TMO opened at $506.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.03. The stock has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $501.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

