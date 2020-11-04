TheStreet Downgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to C+

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO opened at $39.32 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.