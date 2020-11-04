Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.02 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.52.
About Third Point Reinsurance
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
