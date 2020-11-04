Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Third Point Reinsurance has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

In related news, Director Medhi Mahmud bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

