Tiptree (TIPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $170.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,355.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,609,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,801,460.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,335 shares of company stock valued at $667,423. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

