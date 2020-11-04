TitanSwap Price Reaches $0.51 (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00003674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00025086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.15 or 0.03659781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200357 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

