Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.89.

TVTY stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

