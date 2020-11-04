Tivity Health (TVTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

TVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

