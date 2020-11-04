Tivity Health (TVTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.58 million. On average, analysts expect Tivity Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.
About Tivity Health
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.
