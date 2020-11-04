TOP (TOP) Market Cap Reaches $6.22 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. TOP has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $269,919.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. One TOP token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00072899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00190788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00028611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.01087116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,150,266,134 tokens. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.