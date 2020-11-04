TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $213.00 at BTIG Research

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $207.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,692,000 after acquiring an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,218,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.