TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.