TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s previous close.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

TPI Composites stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $322,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

