Traders Buy High Volume of Plug Power Call Options (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 124,352 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 65,448 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on PLUG. B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,158,324.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,973.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,503 shares in the company, valued at $334,344.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 19.4% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 198,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Plug Power by 74.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

