Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,444 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 122 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 389.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,559.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.