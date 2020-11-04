Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,444 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 122 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
