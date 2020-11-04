Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 21,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 3,517 call options.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,390,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,361 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,088,000 after purchasing an additional 625,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,670,000 after purchasing an additional 241,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $206.37 on Wednesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $317.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.36 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

