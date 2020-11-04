Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total transaction of $1,862,374.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average of $105.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

