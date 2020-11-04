Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 7.4% After Strong Earnings

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shot up 7.4% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.72. 30,269,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 27,652,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.44.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.
Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.