Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 7.4% After Strong Earnings

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shot up 7.4% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.72. 30,269,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 27,652,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 54.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Transocean by 28.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,299,030 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 290,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,429,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 307,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,309 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.44.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

