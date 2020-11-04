Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.79.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Trex has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

