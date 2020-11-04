Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0005

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Tripio token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $708,055.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tripio alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $505.67 or 0.03652731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00199428 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a token. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tripio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tripio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.